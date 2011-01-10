Espanyol's Osvaldo out for two months
By app
MADRID - Espanyol's leading striker Pablo Osvaldo will probably need surgery on a torn thigh muscle and will be out for around two months, the Spanish club said on Monday.
The Argentine forward, Espanyol's top scorer with seven goals, was stretchered off after suffering the injury during the first half of Sunday's 4-0 La Liga win at home to Real Zaragoza.
He has almost completely ruptured an adductor muscle in his left thigh and doctors have recommended surgery, though a final decision will be taken in the coming hours, the club said on their website.
The injury is a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are pushing for a Champions League qualification place for next season. They lie fifth in the standings three points behind fourth-placed Valencia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.