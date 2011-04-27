Etherington fighting to be fit for FA Cup Final

Etherington, 29, damaged a hamstring in the first half of Stoke's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday and the full extent of the injury will not be known until he has a scan later on Wednesday.

Pulis told Stoke's website: "It would be a massive disappointment if Matty misses the final but we will know more when he has the scan. We've got seven or eight days to get it right then 10 days to get it as strong as possible."

Etherington, who scored the opening goal in Stoke's 5-0 rout of Bolton in the semi-final, was the second Stoke player to suffer a major injury in three days after Ricardo Fuller damaged his Achilles tendon.

Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez is also battling to be fit for the final with a similar injury to Etherington's and missed their semi-final win over Manchester United.