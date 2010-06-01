Eto'o off in Cameroon defeat

Eto'o, who on Friday threatened not to go to the finals after criticism about his performances for the team from former international Roger Milla, was dismissed for dangerous play when challenging for a loose ball with left-back Duda, his second yellow card of the first half.

GEAR:Get your Eto'o Cameroon kit

Portugal eased to victory with two goals by Raul Meireles and one from Nani. The hosts went ahead in the 32nd minute with midfielder Meireles volleying in from near the penalty spot after a Simao Sabrosa assist.

Eto'o was dismissed moments later and Portugal doubled their lead just after halftime with a bizarre goal when Nani found Meireles on the left wing and his angled cross floated over Cameroon keeper Carlos Kameni.

Achille Webo pulled one back for Cameroon with a header from a Benoit Assou-Ekoto cross on 69 minutes, but substitute Nani added a third for Portugal with a delightful chip after a Ronaldo assist in the 81st minute.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook