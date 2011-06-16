Eto'o considers Premier League move

Over the past decade the Cameroon international has established himself as one of the greatest front-men of his generation, with spells at Barcelona and Inter yielding four domestic league titles and three Champions League triumphs.

But despite being linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on many occasions in recent years, the Premier League has remained the most significant gap in Eto’o’s illustrious CV, and the 30-year-old admitted part of him itches to prove himself in England before he retires.

"I am currently considering my options,” he told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. “I have one month to decide as to whether I want to stay put or choose to move to the Premier League.

"I am now 30-years-old and it is very important for me to think about my future before I sign what could be my last contract.

"I have already shown that I have what it takes to play in Italy and I now have the idea of proving myself in England."

ByLiam Twomey