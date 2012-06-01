Euro co-hosts Ukraine beaten by Austria

The visitors were caught cold after three minutes when Zlatko Junuzovic curled an excellent free-kick beyond the goalkeeper.

Ukraine levelled after 56 minutes, Oleh Gusyev tapping the ball in from close range following a through ball from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Marko Arnautovic restored Austria's lead six minutes later with a powerful effort low into the corner.

Gusyev, though, struck again in the 65th minute with a long-range thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner.

Arnautovic then grabbed the winner with two minutes left to play.

Ukraine, drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D, take on Turkey in a final warm-up in Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Their first match in the Euros is against Sweden in Kiev on June 11. Poland are also co-hosts.