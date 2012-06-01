Euro co-hosts Ukraine beaten by Austria
Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine were beaten 3-2 by Austria in Innsbruck on Friday in their penultimate warm-up friendly ahead of the tournament.
The visitors were caught cold after three minutes when Zlatko Junuzovic curled an excellent free-kick beyond the goalkeeper.
Ukraine levelled after 56 minutes, Oleh Gusyev tapping the ball in from close range following a through ball from Andriy Yarmolenko.
Marko Arnautovic restored Austria's lead six minutes later with a powerful effort low into the corner.
Gusyev, though, struck again in the 65th minute with a long-range thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner.
Arnautovic then grabbed the winner with two minutes left to play.
Ukraine, drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D, take on Turkey in a final warm-up in Ingolstadt on Tuesday.
Their first match in the Euros is against Sweden in Kiev on June 11. Poland are also co-hosts.
