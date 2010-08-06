Europa League play-off draw
By Gregg Davies
Europa League play-off draw in full:
PSG v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Leverkusen v Tavriya Simferopol
CSKA Moscow v Anorthosis Famagusta
Hajduk Split v Unirea Urziceni
Feyenoord v Gent
Racing Genk v Porto
Debrecen v Litex Lovech
Aris Salonika v Austria Vienna
Galatasaray v Karpaty Lviv
Palermo v Maribor
Club Brugge v Dinamo Minsk
Omonia v Metalist Kharkiv
Vaslui v Lille
Napoli v Elfsborg
Sporting v Brondby
Grasshoppers v Steaua Bucharest
Liverpool v Trabzonspor
Celtic v Utrecht
Dortmund v Qarabag
AIK Stockholm v Levski Sofia
Sturm Graz v Juventus
Getafe v APOEL Nicosia
Dundee United v AEK Athens
AZ Alkmaar v Aktobe
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Lech Poznan
Rapid Vienna v Aston Villa
CSKA Sofia v TNS
Besiktas v HJK Helsinki
Slovan Bratislava v Stuttgart
Sibir Novosibirsk v PSV Eindhoven
BATE Borisov v Maritimo
Lausanne v Lokomotiv Moscow
Gyor ETO v Dinamo Zagreb
Odense v Motherwell
PAOK Salonika v Fenerbahce
Villarreal v Dnepr Mogilev
Timisoara v Manchester City
Ties to be played on August 19 and 26.
