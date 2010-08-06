Trending

Europa League play-off draw in full:

PSG v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Leverkusen v Tavriya Simferopol

CSKA Moscow v Anorthosis Famagusta

Hajduk Split v Unirea Urziceni

Feyenoord v Gent

Racing Genk v Porto

Debrecen v Litex Lovech

Aris Salonika v Austria Vienna

Galatasaray v Karpaty Lviv

Palermo v Maribor

Club Brugge v Dinamo Minsk

Omonia v Metalist Kharkiv

Vaslui v Lille

Napoli v Elfsborg

Sporting v Brondby

Grasshoppers v Steaua Bucharest

Liverpool v Trabzonspor

Celtic v Utrecht

Dortmund v Qarabag

AIK Stockholm v Levski Sofia

Sturm Graz v Juventus

Getafe v APOEL Nicosia

Dundee United v AEK Athens

AZ Alkmaar v Aktobe

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Lech Poznan

Rapid Vienna v Aston Villa

CSKA Sofia v TNS

Besiktas v HJK Helsinki

Slovan Bratislava v Stuttgart

Sibir Novosibirsk v PSV Eindhoven

BATE Borisov v Maritimo

Lausanne v Lokomotiv Moscow

Gyor ETO v Dinamo Zagreb

Odense v Motherwell

PAOK Salonika v Fenerbahce

Villarreal v Dnepr Mogilev

Timisoara v Manchester City

Ties to be played on August 19 and 26.

