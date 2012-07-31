Everton seal deal to resign Pienaar

The South Africa international signed a four-year contract with Everton 18 months after leaving them to join the London side.

"I am happy to be here. It took a few weeks to sort out but I am delighted to be back and excited to play for Everton," he said on the club website.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I would be back here. At the end of the season I told the manager how I felt and I am happy now it is all done."

Pienaar, 30, spent the second half of last season on loan at Goodison Park, scoring four goals in 14 games.

He originally joined Everton in July 2007 on loan from German side Borussia Dortmund before penning a permanent deal a year later.

He joined Tottenham in January 2011 but struggled to make his mark in a team crammed full of creative attacking talent.