Everton win race for Lennon loan switch

Lennon, who has been capped 21 times by England, reportedly attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs on transfer deadline day.

But Everton manager Robert Martinez got his man ahead of a chasing pack understood to include Stoke City, Hull City and QPR.

Lennon joined Tottenham from Leeds United in 2005 and has made 365 appearances across all competitions, scoring 30 goals.

Everton lie 12th in the Premier League table and Lennon could make his debut in Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park.