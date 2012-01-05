Trending

Evian capture Kahlenberg on loan

Denmark midfielder Thomas Kahlenberg has joined promoted Ligue 1 side Evian Thonon Gaillard on a six-month loan from Bundesliga team Wolfsburg, the French club said on Thursday.

Evian Thonon Gaillard said on their website that Kahlenberg, who joins fellow Dane Christian Poulsen at the club, would be officially unveiled on Friday.

Evian lie 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 22 points from 19 games.