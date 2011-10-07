Evra, Cabaye and Rami add to France woes

France consolidated top spot in Group D and will qualify automatically for the finals with at least a draw in their final match at home to second-placed Bosnia on Tuesday.

"We can say we're unlucky injury wise," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference.

France were already without the injured Karim Benzema, Frank Ribery, Eric Abidal, Bacary Sagna, Kevin Gameiro and Blaise Matuidi for Friday's game.

Evra and Rami picked up thigh injuries against Albania while midfielder Cabaye suffered an ankle injury, said Blanc, who could not yet say whether the trio would be fit to face Bosnia.

"It is too soon to tell. We will assess the situation tomorrow and we will likely decide on Sunday if they can play," he said.

Abidal, who was ruled out for Friday's game with a thigh injury, could be back on Tuesday but Blanc will not rush the Barcelona defender.

"It is going better day after day," he said.

"But we're talking about an international game and he will play only if he is 100 percent fit."