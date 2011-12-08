Evra calls for focus on Premier League

United went into Wednesday's match against FC Basel knowing a draw would be enough to qualify for the next round.

However, a 2-1 defeat in Switzerland saw them fail to progress from the group stage for only the second time in 15 years.

Despite their current lack of form, which also includes their elimination from the League Cup by Championship outfit Crystal Palace, Frenchman Evra has urged his team-mates to play with their hearts and believes the focus should now be on the Premier League.

"If you play for Manchester United, you have to be strong," he told the club’s official website.

“We have got to get back and get focused on the Premier League as that's the target - to win the Premier League.

"We must make sure we don't throw the season away.

"We still have things to win and must make sure we play with heart."

