Evra: Marseille are no pushovers
By Gregg Davies
Patrice Evra believes Marseille’s underdog status makes them dangerous opposition for Manchester United when the two meet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday evening.
The French champions defeated Chelsea at the Stade Velodrome in the group stage of the competition in December, and Evra has warned his Old Trafford team-mates that underestimating their opponents would be a big mistake.
Speaking to United's official website, the 29-year-old full-back said: "They are going to be confident of beating us, there is no doubt about that. It's a dangerous game for us because we are favourites so in a way Marseille have nothing to lose.
"But I've watched some of their games this season and you can see they are a good team and they have a great manager in Didier Deschamps, who was my coach at Monaco.
"He is not afraid of any team and I know he will get his players motivated before the game so they play with no fear."
Evra recently ended speculation surrounding his future with Sir Alex Ferguson's side by signing a new contract until 2014.
By Liam Twomey
