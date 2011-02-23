Evra: Marseille are no pushovers

The French champions defeated Chelsea at the Stade Velodrome in the group stage of the competition in December, and Evra has warned his Old Trafford team-mates that underestimating their opponents would be a big mistake.

Speaking to United's official website, the 29-year-old full-back said: "They are going to be confident of beating us, there is no doubt about that. It's a dangerous game for us because we are favourites so in a way Marseille have nothing to lose.

"But I've watched some of their games this season and you can see they are a good team and they have a great manager in Didier Deschamps, who was my coach at Monaco.

"He is not afraid of any team and I know he will get his players motivated before the game so they play with no fear."

Evra recently ended speculation surrounding his future with Sir Alex Ferguson's side by signing a new contract until 2014.

By Liam Twomey