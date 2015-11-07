Ex-Chelsea boss Campbell dies

Former Chelsea manager Bobby Campbell has died at the age of 78, the club has announced.

Campbell led Chelsea from 1988 to 1991, guiding them to promotion back to English football's top flight in 1989 before securing fifth place in the old First Division the following season – the Stamford Bridge outfit's highest finish for 19 years.

Chelsea will wear black armbands during their Premier League match at Stoke City on Saturday in Campbell's memory.