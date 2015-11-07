Ex-Chelsea boss Campbell dies
Bobby Campbell, who led Chelsea back to the top flight and to a highest finish in 19 years during his time as manager, has died aged 78.
Campbell led Chelsea from 1988 to 1991, guiding them to promotion back to English football's top flight in 1989 before securing fifth place in the old First Division the following season – the Stamford Bridge outfit's highest finish for 19 years.
Chelsea will wear black armbands during their Premier League match at Stoke City on Saturday in Campbell's memory.
