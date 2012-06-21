Ex-Germany boss Vogts in frame for Poland job

It said Polish FA chief Grzegorz Lato confirmed the choice would be between Vogts or Polish coach Waldemar Fornalik, who is in charge of local side Ruch Chorzow, at a meeting on June 27.

"We will discuss both candidates and we will see which direction we go in, whether it's a Pole or a foreign coach," Lato was quoted as saying.

"Some are for a Polish coach, some are for a foreign coach," he added.

Poland finished last in Group A with two points after draws with Greece and Russia before losing the decisive final match against the Czech Republic.

The 65-year-old Vogts, currently coach of Azerbaijan, won the 1974 World Cup with West Germany as a player before guiding Germany to the 1996 European Championship crown.

He has also coached Kuwait, Scotland and Nigeria.