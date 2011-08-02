Ex-Japan defender Matsuda collapses on pitch

The 34-year-old, who played for Japan at the 2002 World Cup, went into cardio-respiratory arrest, according to his JFL team Matsumoto Yamaga.

Medics rushed to Matsuda's aid after he collapsed some 35 minutes after training began at 9:30am.

Matsuda has played 40 times for Japan and made 385 appearances for Yokohama F-Marinos, helping them win three J-League titles before moving down to the JFL this year.