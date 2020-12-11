Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic arrested in PE

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was reportedly arrested in Port Elizabeth before being released on R10 000 bail.

The Zambian national team coach was reportedly arrested by South African authorities earlier this week on allegations of sexually assaulting a waitress.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelise Ngcakani has since confirmed that the 51-year-old will appear in court on 25 February 2021

The NPA have since released the following statement on the matter, which reads:

'Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges earlier today.'

'It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday 07 December, during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

'He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss, who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

'Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.

'He was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.'