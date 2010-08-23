Ex-South Korea coach Huh joins Incheon

In June, Huh led the Koreans to the second round of the World Cup finals in South Africa, the first time they reached the last 16 on foreign soil, where they were eliminated by Uruguay.

"I'd like to give my sincere appreciation for newly named manager Huh on behalf of the club fans and the Incheon citizens," club owner Song Young-gil told local media.

"We hope Huh, who is acknowledged for his great leadership by taking South Korea to an unprecedented World Cup second round this year, will play a crucial part for the team to flourish."

Incheon have been without a permanent manager since Illja Petkovic stepped down in June.

The 55-year-old Huh, who previously managed Pohang and Chunnam in the domestic Korean league, has been replaced by Cho Kwang-rae as national team coach.

