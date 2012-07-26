Exclusive: Sandro backs Oscar's Blues move
By Nick Moore
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro has backed midfielder Oscar's big-money move to Chelsea.
The Brazil international secured his switch to the Blues on Wednesday after weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge.
The 20-year-old becomes Chelsea's fourth summer arrival, following Eden and Thorgan Hazard and Marko Marin to West London.
And former Internacional team-mate Sandro believes Oscar, who was also linked with a move to Spurs, will be a success with Roberto Di Matteo's men.
"He's a very good player, versatile, quick, and can play for any team in the world," the combative midfielder told FourFourTwo.
"He can adapt wherever he goes. He's a big friend of mine too, so I will back him to succeed wherever he is."
The duo are expected to take part in Brazil’s Olympic Group C opener against Egypt on Thursday.
Read the full interview with Sandro in the next issue of FourFourTwo magazine, in shops on August 4.
