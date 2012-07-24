FA charge Frimpong over Twitter comments

"The allegation is that Frimpong posted comments amounting to improper conduct and/or which brought the game into disrepute, which included a reference to ethnic origin, faith or race," a statement on the FA website said.

British media reports said the charge related to comments Frimpong made to a fan of rival London club Tottenham.

Frimpong, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained while on loan at Wolverhampton last season, has until Friday to respond to the charge.