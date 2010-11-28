FA Cup: Man United face Liverpool

United, winners of the trophy a record 11 times, will in January host their bitter northern rivals who have won the competition on seven occasions.

Holders Chelsea will entertain championship Ipswich Town, the 1978 winners, and 10-times cup winners Arsenal host Championship Leeds United, who beat them in the 1972 final.

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will lead championship side Leicester City against his old club Manchester City.

FC United, the breakaway club founded by Manchester United fans upset at the Glazer family's takeover at Old Trafford, will host 2008 winners and championship side Portsmouth if they win a replay against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Non-league York City travel to Premier League Bolton Wanderers.

The ties will be played on the weekend of January 8-9 with the final at Wembley Stadium on May 14.