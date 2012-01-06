FA Cup run excites Gutierrez

The Premier League high-fliers begin their campaign with the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Alan Pardew’s side head into the fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night and will be hoping to take that form into the weekend’s encounter.

However, with Newcastle expected to be without Demba Ba and Cheik Tiote for the next six weeks due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, many foresee the Magpies to struggle without two of their star performers.

But the Argentina international insists the players remain confident they can secure success in the competition.

"We have the players. We don't want to throw up the cup, we want to focus on that tournament as well because it is a beautiful competition," the winger said.

"If you have good draws, you can maybe reach the semi-finals or even the final.

"First, we must think about the first game, but of course, we want to keep going in the competition."



ByBen McAleer