Fabiano extends Sevilla contract
By app
MADRID - Brazil striker Luis Fabiano has agreed a two-year contract extension with Sevilla to 2013, the Spanish club said on their website on Monday.
The news will help lift Sevilla after their failure to reach the Champions League group stages last week, with speculation rife that Fabiano was considering a move to Olympique Marseille.
The 29-year-old, who led the line for Brazil at the World Cup finals in South Africa, joined Sevilla in 2005 and has scored 95 goals for the Andalusians.
