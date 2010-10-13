Fabiano to review Sevilla future in January

Since returning from the World Cup finals, Fabiano has struggled for fitness and form, and despite signing a contract extension in August which ties him to Sevilla until 2013 has barely featured in the opening weeks of the season.

"I'm going through a tough period, but it isn't the end of the world," Fabiano was quoted as saying on the club's website.

"I'm not thinking about leaving in January. I just want to play again. January is a long way away. I don't know what will happen... If things remained the same in January I would seek a solution.

"I want continuity. I don't want to play one game and spend the next on the bench. I don't understand something that isn't good for Sevilla. It isn't good for me either."

Fabiano has only started once and made three substitute appearances in La Liga this season, and has yet to score a goal.

Sevilla's sacking of coach Antonio Alvarez last month has done little to change things in the short term, with Gregorio Manzano continuing to prefer Frederic Kanoute and Alvaro Negredo up front.