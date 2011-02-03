Fabianski out for rest of season

The Pole, who had established himself as Wenger's first choice keeper before injuring his shoulder in the pre-match warm-up before the home game against Manchester City last month, will travel to Germany for an operation.

"We had bad news for Lukasz Fabianski because he needs surgery on his shoulder," Wenger told a news conference.

"He has decided after having seen a few specialists that he will have surgery in Germany. It means his season is over."

Luckily for Arsenal, Manuel Almunia is back after an injury layoff and youngster Wojciech Szczesny has looked promising when given his chance between the posts.

"The competition for the places at the moment will be between Wojciech and Almunia. Wojciech will play the next game (against Newcastle)," Wenger said.