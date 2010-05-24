Fabregas comes through Spain training

The Arsenal captain, who missed the end of the Premier League season after cracking a bone in his right leg, looked fit and sharp as he took part in a game of two-touch passing watched by around 2,000 noisy fans.

Liverpool striker Fernando Torres was the only member of Vicente del Bosque's 23-man squad missing, continuing his recovery from knee surgery with a training session on his own earlier on Monday.

Spain take on Saudi Arabia in Austria on May 29, the first of three friendlies before the World Cup in South Africa, and the players will train twice on Tuesday.

