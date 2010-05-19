Factbox on Australia

Colours: Two-tone green and gold shirts, shorts and socks.

Nickname: The Socceroos

Previous World Cup appearances: 1974, 2006

Best World Cup performance: Second round, 2006

Coach: Pim Verbeek

Most-capped player: Mark Schwarzer, 73

Top goalscorer: Tim Cahill, 19

Talking points:

Verbeek's well-drilled defence allowed Australia to coast through qualification in Asia, but the side may lack the skills to score goals against the world's best.

Despite improvisation with the attack during the qualifiers, Australia, for all their midfield riches, lack a striker with the power and presence to replace Mark Viduka.

Verbeek will hope lanky Josh Kennedy can provide a foil for midfielders Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell and Mark Bresciano to score the necessary goals.

Player to watch:

Tim Cahill entered Australian folklore by scoring twice, including his country's first World Cup goal, after coming off the bench in the group match against Japan in 2006. The Socceroos have never lost when this attack-minded midfielder has scored and the Everton player is one of the Premier League's most consistent performers.