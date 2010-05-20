Factbox on defending champions Italy
By app
May 20 (Reuters) - Factbox on Italy who are in Group F at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa:
Colours: Blue shirts, blue shorts and socks.
Nickname: Azzurri (the Blues)
Previous World Cup appearances: 16: 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
Best World Cup performance: Winners, 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Coach: Marcello Lippi
Most capped player: Fabio Cannavaro 132
Top goalscorer: Luigi Riva 35
Talking points:
World Cup winner Lippi has struggled to blend the experience of his 2006-winning side with youthful exuberance and few fans genuinely believe they can successfully defend their title.
Forwards Antonio Cassano and Mario Balotelli have been continually overlooked because of their "bad boy" images while a reliance on Juventus players after their poor season could dog Lippi, although he has refused to recall Alessandro Del Piero.
Player to watch:
Daniele De Rossi has come of age since 2006 and after AS Roma's stunning season the dynamic midfielder will be on a high with tackles and outrageous long shots bound to be flying in.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.