Factbox on Greece

Colours: White shirts, white shorts and white socks.

Nickname: I Ethniki (the National)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1994

Best World Cup performance: Group stage 1994

Coach: Otto Rehhagel

Most capped player: Theodoros Zagorakis 120

Top goalscorer: Nikos Anastopoulos 29

Talking points:

Greece are eager to redeem themselves for a disappointing appearance at the 1994 World Cup, their only other appearance. It could also be coach Otto Rehhagel's last tournament in charge after nine years because the 71-year-old German is rumoured to be leaving after the tournament.

Player to watch:

Greek hopes rest on striker Theofanis Gekas. The former Bundesliga top scorer has been back in form, scoring in a bid to save Hertha Berlin from relegation after switching in mid-season from Bayer Leverkusen. His speed and goal instinct are eye-popping and he was the top scorer in all of the Eurozone's World Cup qualifying groups, with 10 goals.