Factbox on Greece
May 18 (Reuters) - Factbox on Greece who are competing in Group B at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa:
Colours: White shirts, white shorts and white socks.
Nickname: I Ethniki (the National)
Previous World Cup appearances: 1994
Best World Cup performance: Group stage 1994
Coach: Otto Rehhagel
Most capped player: Theodoros Zagorakis 120
Top goalscorer: Nikos Anastopoulos 29
Talking points:
Greece are eager to redeem themselves for a disappointing appearance at the 1994 World Cup, their only other appearance. It could also be coach Otto Rehhagel's last tournament in charge after nine years because the 71-year-old German is rumoured to be leaving after the tournament.
Player to watch:
Greek hopes rest on striker Theofanis Gekas. The former Bundesliga top scorer has been back in form, scoring in a bid to save Hertha Berlin from relegation after switching in mid-season from Bayer Leverkusen. His speed and goal instinct are eye-popping and he was the top scorer in all of the Eurozone's World Cup qualifying groups, with 10 goals. (Editing by Robert Woodward; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
