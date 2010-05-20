Factbox on Paraguay

Colours: Red and white striped shirt, blue shorts, blue socks.

Nickname: La albirroja (the white and red)

Previous World Cup appearances - 7: 1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006

Best World Cup performance: second round 1986, 1998, 2002

Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentine)

Most capped player: Carlos Gamarra 110

Top goalscorer: Jose Saturnino Cardozo 25

Talking points:

The loss of Salvador Cabanas, recovering after being shot in the head in an argument in a Mexico City bar in January, might affect Paraguay's chances.

Coach Martino has a policy of calling up naturalised players, with four Argentine-born men in his provisional 30-man squad.

Players to watch:

The Borussia Dortmund strike pair of Nelson Haedo Valdez and Lucas Barrios, if he makes the cut for the 23-man squad. Fellow striker Oscar Cardozo has been in fine scoring form for Benfica, while Roque Santa Cruz stands out for his experience.