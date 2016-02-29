Fan dies of heart attack after Lyon defeat PSG
The supporter was unable to be revived following the match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
A Lyon fan died of a heart attack after Lyon ended Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, the French club confirmed.
There were joyous scenes at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as third-placed Lyon defeated PSG 2-1 to end the league leaders' record 36-match unbeaten streak.
However, the triumph was overshadowed by the death of a Lyon supporter, who went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
Lyon released a statement offering their condolences to the family, while the club are planning to honour him before Sunday's hosting of Guingamp.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.