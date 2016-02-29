Fan dies of heart attack after Lyon defeat PSG

A Lyon fan died of a heart attack after Lyon ended Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, the French club confirmed.

There were joyous scenes at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as third-placed Lyon defeated PSG 2-1 to end the league leaders' record 36-match unbeaten streak.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by the death of a Lyon supporter, who went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Lyon released a statement offering their condolences to the family, while the club are planning to honour him before Sunday's hosting of Guingamp.