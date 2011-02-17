Fan jailed for punching Stevenage player

Robert Fitzgerald, 24, hit Stevenage defender Scott Laird as he celebrated with fellow supporters on the pitch after the League Two side's shock 3-1 home third round win on January 8.

Fitzgerald admitted common assault and also pleaded guilty to entering the field without lawful authority.

The incident, which was captured by TV cameras, occurred because the player previously had a relationship with Fitzgerald's girlfriend and "not treated her correctly," Stevenage Magistrates' Court was told.