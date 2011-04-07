Fan sues Sunderland after being hit by ball

The incident involving the club's France striker Djibril Cisse, who now plays for Panathinaikos, happened in the 2008/09 season but has only now come to light.

"We had a supporter who got a bad injury, I think it was one of Djibril Cisse's misses where he had a shot from 20 yards," Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn told the BBC on Thursday.

"I'm making fun of it now, but it knocked a supporter out. It was quite serious. That supporter is in the process of suing us right now."