FC Copenhagen crowned Danish champions

The club had made certain of their second successive Superliga title on May 5 when a 4-0 win over HB Kobe gave them an unassailable lead with two games still to play.

FC Copenhagen will enter next year's Champions League second qualifying round.

Superliga runners-up Odense will enter the Europa League in the third qualifying round, with third-placed Brondby joining the same competition at the previous stage.

AGF Arhus will have to wait another year to add to their record of 65 seasons in the top flight of Danish football, as they were relegated alongside HB Koge.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook