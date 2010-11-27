FC United hold Brighton in FA Cup

Minor league FC United, founded by fans upset at the Glazer family's takeover at Old Trafford, kept alive their dream of facing the club they split with a 1-1 draw in the second round at League One leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Even more remarkably, they did it with 10 men and after goalkeeper Sam Ashton had saved a penalty in added-time (pictured).

The semi-professional team, whose players include tilers and chauffeurs, had taken the lead in the 40th minute but had Scott McManus sent off for violent conduct before Mauricio Taricco equalised with seven minutes remaining.

The 37-year-old Argentine Taricco, who is also Brighton's assistant manager, had made his first professional appearance since retiring in 2004 in their shootuout victory over Woking in a first round replay when he was sent off in extra-time.

Manchester United thrashed Blackburn Rovers 7-1 in the Premier League with Dimitar Berbatov scoring five goals.