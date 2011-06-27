Fellaini voted player with best barnet
By Gregg Davies
A survey of more than 3,000 football supporters across the UK has revealed the player voted as having the most outrageous hair is Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with 43 percent of the poll.
Battling against insane manes such as the flowing locks of Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, Fellaini’s main opposition came from Spurs defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto (18 percent), known for his range of differing dos.
But the French-born Spurs full-back’s locks were no match for Fellaini’s perfectly formed ‘fro.
Fans have also been by Wash & Go invited to submit their ultimate ‘GB Football Dream Team’
“I’ve seen a fair share of barnets in my time, but Fellaini’s curls are deserving of a Premier League title," said football pundit and Wash & Go spokesperson Chris Kamara.
"Unfortunately, Fellaini isn’t eligible to be part of a GB Football Dream Team, but we are hoping to reignite the debate on who should make up the perfect squad and, thanks to Wash & Go, the nation now has a voice to do just that.”
