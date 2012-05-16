Fenerbahce win cup for first time in 29 years

Just two minutes into the game in Ankara, Fenerbahce went ahead with their first attack as captain Alex de Souza, who was involved in all the goals, delivered a killer pass for Caner Erkin to score with ease.

Fenerbahce racked up several more chances, including one effort disallowed for offside, before Cristian Baroni unleashed a fierce strike from outside the box.

Bursapor were unable to break Fenerbahce's dominance in the second half, and Brazilian Alex crossed for Semih Senturk to slot home a third from close range.

Senturk then turned provider for Alex to finish off a counter-attack in the 78th minute that sealed the game.