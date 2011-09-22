Ferdinand set for United return at Stoke

The England centre-back has started only two of five Premier League matches for the leaders this term and missed last weekend's 3-1 win against Chelsea with a calf strain.

The emergence of young players Phil Jones and Chris Smalling has threatened his starting spot but, with Smalling doubtful for the Saturday's clash with a groin problem, Ferdinand should step back in for the champions.

"I'm hoping Rio will be OK for Saturday," Ferguson told the club's official website.

"When you go to Stoke you need a bit of experience."