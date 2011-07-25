Ferguson not expecting midfield reinforcements

With Paul Scholes retirning at the end of last season, it had been expected that United would move for a new central playmaker, with Arsenal's Samir Nasri, Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Modric and Wesley Sneijder of Inter Milan said to be among their targets.

But the Old Trafford boss has revealed he will be looking at the players already at the club to fill the void left by the departure of Scholes.

"We are always looking for good quality players," Ferguson explained.

"We started the season with the players we have and I am satisfied with that.

"We are not looking at the moment but we are looking at combinations of central midfielders now at the club."

Ferguson has already overseen three big signings this summer, with goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Phil Jones and winger Ashley Young all arriving for a sum total approaching £50 million.