Ferguson relief at Rio omission

There had been suggestions that the former West Ham and Leeds United centre-back could return to the national fold following John Terry’s retirement from international football.

Roy Hodgson recently claimed to members of the public that the 33-year-old defender’s international career was over.

And while Ferguson is refusing to be dragged into the particular debate, he admits he is happy that Ferdinand can now focus on life at Old Trafford.

"I am not going into that but I am happy anyway because I think at his age he should be protecting himself as best he can," said the United boss.

"Hopefully by doing that he will be far more important to me than England."