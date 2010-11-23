Trending

Ferguson: United poised to sign Lindegaard

By

LONDON - Manchester United are poised to sign Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard in the next two to three weeks, manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old international will join the Premier League club from Denmark's Aalesund for a fee reported in British newspapers to be around 3.5 million pounds.

United have been looking for a long-term replacement for Dutchman Edwin van der Sar who is 40.

Ferguson was speaking at a news conference in Glasgow before his team's Champions League match against Rangers on Wednesday.