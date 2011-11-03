Ferguson wants swift Owen recovery

Owen limped off just 11 minutes into United’s Champions League Group C clash with the Romanian champions, moments after helping Antonio Valencia break the deadlock for the home side.

After the match Ferguson praised Owen’s contribution to United’s opening goal, and revealed his hope that the 31-year-old makes a swift recovery from the latest in a long line of injuries which have blighted his career.

"It is unfortunate for Michael Owen," the Scot told MUTV.

"He made the first goal with a fantastic run to pull the defenders towards him. He allowed the ball to be tapped in easily by Antonio.

"Unfortunately we have lost him to a thigh injury.

"It is a different type of injury to the ones he has had in the past. We hope it is not too long because he is such a really good player."



ByLiam Twomey