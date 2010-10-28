Trending

Ferrer named new Vitesse head coach

By

ROTTERDAM - Former Barcelona and Chelsea player Albert Ferrer has signed a 1 1/2 year deal to become head coach of Vitesse Arnhem, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ferrer, 40, succeeds Theo Bos who was sacked last week after the Dutch first division side's disappointing start to the season.

Vitesse are 16th in the 18-team league with eight points after 11 matches, following Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat to leaders PSV Eindhoven.