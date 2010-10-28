Feyenoord bounce back by beating Venlo

Georginio Wijnaldum (two) and Andre Bahia scored second-half goals to earn Feyenoord, traditionally one of the Netherlands' 'big three' clubs, their third league win of the season.

They remain 15th in the 18-team table, one place above the relegation zone, with 11 points from as many matches. VVV Venlo are second from bottom with six points.

Feyenoord's heaviest defeat prompted disbelief, and even pity, from football fans globally.

The club, who won the European Cup in 1970, have suffered financial problems not helped by their failure to qualify for the Champions League in recent years.

PSV maintained their lead at the top with a 2-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem thanks to goals from Jonathan Reis and Balazs Dzsudzsak.

Second-placed Twente Enschede, two points adrift on 25, came from behind at bottom side Willem II Tilburg to win 3-1 win with Luuk de Jong scoring twice.