Ficcadenti to leave Cesena despite survival

The north-eastern side said in a statement that his achievement in keeping Cesena up was "formidable" but they had mutually agreed to part ways with his deal not being renewed for next term.

Luigi De Canio, who also guided Lecce to surprise safety in their first season back in the top flight, announced on Thursday that he would be leaving his post at the end of the campaign.

Turnover of coaches is frequent in Serie A and manager contracts in the bottom half are rarely longer than one or two years given the impatience of some club owners and the huge financial hit of being relegated to the second tier.

Ficcadenti and De Canio have not been linked with any other Serie A jobs in the media but their success in keeping two modest sides up may have led them to believe they could work for bigger clubs.