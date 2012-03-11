Ficcadenti returns to coach Cagliari

The 44-year-old took over after Davide Ballardini, the man who replaced him in early November, was himself fired following Friday's 6-3 defeat at Napoli in Serie A, the club said on its website.

It was the third coaching change of the season at Cagliari who axed Roberto Donadoni in August before they had even played a competitive match.

Cagliari were 12th when Ficcadenti was fired in November and have since dropped to 17th, one place and six points ahead of Lecce in the relegation play-off spot.

Ballardini was the 15th coaching victim this season among Serie A's 20 clubs.

Cagliari followed the example of Novara, who fired Attilio Tesser at the end of January and re-hired him last week after dismissing his replacement Emiliano Mondonico.