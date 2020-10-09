FIFA 21: FUT Team of the Week 2 has been revealed

FIFA 21's Team of the Week has been released, featuring the biggest and the best stars of the past seven days across the globe.

An accolade for any player, this lucky 11 - plus substitutes - are the ones who impressed EA enough to hand out one of those pretty black and gold cards. If you're lucky enough, you'll find one in a pack this week on Ultimate Team.

TOTW cards go for even more money than the regular ones and there's a chance to duel against this set of superstars within the Squad Battles section of FUT for XP and coins.

And what do coins make? Prizes!

FIFA 21 TOTW2

GK: Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid

CB: Theo Hernandez, AC Milan

CB: Marcel Halstenberg, RB Leipzig

CB: Ben Chilwell, Chelsea

RM: Joaquin, Real Betis

CM: Renato Sanches, Lille

CM: Jack Grealish, Aston Villa

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle United

AM: Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

Substitutes

James Rodriguez, Everton

Angel Rodriguez, Getafe

Davidson Pereira, Alanyaspor

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Rafal Gikiewicz, Augsburg

Mislav Orsic, Dinamo Zagreb

José Luis Palomino, Atalanta

Alexander Ring, New York City FC

Ibrahima Niane, Metz

Marcus Harness, Portsmouth

Sercan Sararer, Turkgucu

Danny Grant, Bohemian FC

