FIFA 21: FUT Team of the Week 2 has been revealed
FIFA 21's TOTW is out - and it features the likes of Grealish, Lewandowski and Haaland
FIFA 21's Team of the Week has been released, featuring the biggest and the best stars of the past seven days across the globe.
An accolade for any player, this lucky 11 - plus substitutes - are the ones who impressed EA enough to hand out one of those pretty black and gold cards. If you're lucky enough, you'll find one in a pack this week on Ultimate Team.
TOTW cards go for even more money than the regular ones and there's a chance to duel against this set of superstars within the Squad Battles section of FUT for XP and coins.
And what do coins make? Prizes!
FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars
FIFA 21 TOTW2
GK: Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid
CB: Theo Hernandez, AC Milan
CB: Marcel Halstenberg, RB Leipzig
CB: Ben Chilwell, Chelsea
RM: Joaquin, Real Betis
CM: Renato Sanches, Lille
CM: Jack Grealish, Aston Villa
LM: Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle United
AM: Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund
ST: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
ST: Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
Substitutes
James Rodriguez, Everton
Angel Rodriguez, Getafe
Davidson Pereira, Alanyaspor
Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa
Rafal Gikiewicz, Augsburg
Mislav Orsic, Dinamo Zagreb
José Luis Palomino, Atalanta
Alexander Ring, New York City FC
Ibrahima Niane, Metz
Marcus Harness, Portsmouth
Sercan Sararer, Turkgucu
Danny Grant, Bohemian FC
