FIFA asks FA for vote buying evidence

Triesman told a British parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday that executive committee members Jack Warner, Ricardo Teixeira, Nicolas Leoz and Worawi Makudi had sought incentives to vote for England's unsuccesful bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke sent a letter to current FA chairman David Bernstein requesting a complete report from Triesman as well as any documentary evidence to support his statements.

"In his letter to The FA, the FIFA secretary general expresses the extreme concern of FIFA and the FIFA president at the latest allegations questioning the integrity of some FIFA executive committee members," FIFA said on its website.

The claims are a major embarrassment for FIFA and come less than a month before president Sepp Blatter stands for re-election in a poll where Asian Football Confederation chief Mohamed Bin Hamman is opposing him.