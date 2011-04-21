FIFA confirm Nurdin ban from elections

FIFA also said in a statement that local oil tycoon Arifin Panigoro, who started the popular breakaway Indonesian Premier League (LPI) in January, was also not eligible.

FIFA appointed a normalisation committee last month to remove the PSSI from power and organise presidential elections after weeks of protests against Halid and his inability to halt the IPL.

"FIFA confirm the non-eligibility to the Executive Committee of PSSI of the four candidates (Mr Nurdin Halid, Mr Nirwan Bakrie, (Army Chief of Staff) Mr George Toisutta and Mr Arifin Panigoro) who were rejected by the PSSI appeal committee on 28 February 2011," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA had not previously named the quartet.

Nurdin, who was jailed in 2007 for misusing funds but continued to run the PSSI from his cell, had been seeking a third term.