FIFA gives Obilale $100,000

FIFA said in a statement on its website on Monday that president Sepp Blatter had told Obilale in September that a payment of $25,000 would be made from the governing body's humanitarian fund but it had now decided to raise that sum.

The 25-year-old keeper, formerly with French side Pontivy, needed surgery for gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen following the attack in the Angolan province of Cabinda which killed two members of Togo's football delegation and the bus driver.

Obilale is still continuing his rehabilitation, FIFA said.

Togo pulled out of the finals following the attack and were given a four-year ban from the competition by the African Confederation of Football (CAF). The ban was overturned following mediation by FIFA.