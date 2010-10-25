FIFA orders probe into Nairobi stampede

"FIFA officials called me yesterday and ordered that thorough investigations be conducted to establish the cause of the deaths," Football Kenya Limited Chairman, Mohammed Hatimy, told reporters.

The stampede occurred during Saturday's Kenyan Premier League match between traditional rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at Nyayo National stadium when hundreds of fans surged towards one of the gates. Six people died at the scene and two more died in hospital later.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga visited injured fans at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he said the government had ordered investigations be concluded in seven days to establish the cause of the deaths.

"It is very unfortunate to lose football lovers in such a manner. All entry points should have been opened for ease and systematic entry of the large number of fans," Odinga said on Sunday.